Over 300 performers apply for 2nd Minsk Festival of Circus Arts

NUR-SULTAN – MINSK. KAZINFORM – Over 300 performers from around the world have submitted applications for the 2nd Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts, Director of the Belarusian State Circus Vladimir Shaban told BelTA.

«The organizing committee of the festival worked on a tight schedule from the beginning of the year to 1 July when applications were closed. We received more than 300 applications from all over the world. Taking part in the festival will be about 100 circus performers from Brazil, Chile, China, Australia, Ethiopia, Israel, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia and, of course, Belarus, who will show 26 acts of different genres in two programs,» the director said.



According to Vladimir Shaban, some countries will bring two or three acts. «Russia will be represented by the Russian State Circus, Great Moscow State Circus, and Nikulin Moscow Circus on Tsvetnoy Boulevard that boast a world-class performing level. The Russians will present girls in ball dresses on Meeting Swings. Sergei Nesterov will bring his white tigers. Israel will bring two great acts, too. A lot of solo acts have been suggested. We tried to choose as many group acts as possible and one of them will be from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The act named Rope celebrates the unbelievable things that the human body can do,» the director of the Belarusian State Circus.

The festival will feature amazing acrobatics, juggling, clowning, balancing acts, tricks, animals and athletics. Belarus will present a number of acts, including aerialists Anastasia Donchenko and Anastasia Putyato, Boris Lazarov's camels and lamas, strongmen brothers Dmitry Kazakov and Bogdan Kazakov.



The circus forum will also feature clowns Bella Chervotkina and Alex Chervotkin and clown from Brazil Pepe Jardim. «They will perform separately in programs A and B and then will join for the gala concert. We will also see Viktor and Anton Franke, the clowns of a world-class level,» the director of the circus said.

«We hope that the forthcoming festival will be even better than the first one. We are planning the presentation of Belarus in the prologue and a parade of the participants with their national flags,» Vladimir Shaban said.



The participants of the circus forum will compete for the following awards: Grand Prix, Gold, Silver, Bronze, People's Choice Award, Children's Jury Award and a number of special awards from the jury. The panel of judges will comprise ten people: Urs Pils (Monaco), Erik Zholzhaksynov (Kazakhstan), Genis Matabosch (Spain), Peter Fekete (Italy), Lyudmila Shevchenko (Ukraine), Maksim Nikulin and Giya Eradze (Russia), Peter Dubinsky (United States) and Vladimir Shaban. Performers will be assessed in skills and choreography according to a 10-point system.



The awards will be presented after the gala concert. The main award, a top hat made of gold-cloth and straw, will be produced by Belkhudozhpromysly Company. Minsk City Hall will secure 70% of the financing. 15% more will be provided by the circus. Sponsor investment will make the rest.

«Although the festival will be held only for the second time, it has already won popularity in the circus world, which means that we were right to launch the festival. Minsk residents and numerous guests of the Belarusian capital will get a unique opportunity to see the best achievements of the world's circus art,» Vladimir Shaban said. Fifteen best acts of the festival will make up a new program, Bravo, which will run from 27 September to 8 December at the Belarusian State Circus.

The 2nd Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts is due at the Belarusian State Circus on 19-22 September.





