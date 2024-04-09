Over 3,000 deployed in flood protection works in N Kazakhstan, PM

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov surveyed the dam reinforcement and embanking works in Petropavlovsk to enhance the protection of the city and nearest settlements amid flood fears, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

Since the flood outbreak 440,000 cubic meters of water were pumped out from streets in settlements. Over 165 km of channels were cleaned, and 2.7 km of channels were deepened and widened.

The Prime Minister also met with locals and answered their questions on the progress of flood protection works and measures to support flood-hit communities. He also thanked volunteers and experts for their assistance and support.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

He said the military personnel and the National Guard are deployed in flood relief efforts. He stressed it is crucial to work hard in the next two or three days to avoid endangering human life and property.

Currently, 1,432 employees of akimat, personnel of the police department, National Guard, and private organizations as well as 1,200 volunteers are dispatched to flood protection works. Another 300 military of the Defense Ministry arrived in the region. Thus, the number of those deployed in flood relief operations in the region exceeded 3,000.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The flood situation in North Kazakhstan remains in the spotlight. 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar also arrived in the region. The operational headquarters are working 24 hours a day.