Over 30,000 flood-affected families provided with additional governmental support

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, a total of 33,000 flood-affected families have received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI, amounting to over 12 billion tenge, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Compensation for shelter rehabilitation and repair with the total amount of 40 billion tenge has been provided to 6,176 families.

To date, 3,414 families in the affected regions have purchased new houses and apartments to replace their destroyed housing or received compensation. Construction of 2,503 new houses for affected citizens is underway.

The work has been fully completed in Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Abai and Ulytau regions. In Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Atyrau regions, the aforementioned payments are ongoing.

Following the assessment, the affected families have received additional support for the purchase of essentials, amounting to 150 MCI. Currently, 15,355 families have received compensation amounting to 7.6 billion tenge. The sum of state aid for livestock losses exceeded 2.8 billion tenge.

It is worth reminding that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau.