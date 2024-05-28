Over 30,000 Kazakhstani flood-affected families provided compensation

To date, 30,538 families received a lump sum payment of 100 MCI, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, at a meeting of the Government.

He noted that in accordance with the algorithm of compensation for damages, today the regions are carrying out the planned activities. Consequently, as of May 28 of this year, 30,538 families have received a nonrecurring disbursement of 100 MCI. The work is under control and necessary measures are being taken.

According to Bozumbayev, the main risks are related to the house rehabilitation.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the importance of regional akims taking this issue under special control and working with the population on a daily basis to provide explanations on each emerging issue.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 10, the state of emergency was declared in 10 of the 17 regions of the country: Abai, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau. The Atyrau region has reached crisis point.