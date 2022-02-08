EN
    10:19, 08 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 319,000 teens fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers, Kazinform has learnt from its press service.

    According to the Ministry, as of 8 February, 697,410 people, including 577,567 teenagers, 27,599 pregnant women, and 89,378 nursing mothers, were inoculated with the 1st component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    The second component of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 390,813 people in Kazakhstan, including 319,655 teenagers, 17,712 pregnant women and 53,429 nursing mothers.

    Recall that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


