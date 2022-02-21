Over 32,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 32,627 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 21 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 4,423 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 28,204 at-home care COVID-19 patients across the country.

251 patients are in critical condition, 100 are in extremely severe condition and 78 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 627 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,299,083 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,254,041 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.