Over 33,000 refugees arrive in S. Germany since Christmas

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - More than 33,000 refugees arrived in the southern German state of Bavaria between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said on Tuesday.

According to Herrmann, in the past ten days alone, "more than 3,000 new refugees were coming to Germany every day... The numbers are simply still too high."

German news agency dpa cited numbers from the Bavarian interior ministry that altogether 33,300 refugees were counted counted by the federal and state police during that time.

As a result, Herrmann reiterated the importance of limiting the number of refugees, which have been triggering a lot of discussion among German political parties.

According to the official number released by the Bavarian government, about 1.1 million refugees had arrived by the end of December in Germany, with most of them having traveled through Bavaria.

Source: Xinhua