Over 34,000 families received ‘affordable housing’ in 2016 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 34,000 families got affordable housing in Kazakhstan in 2016, according to National Economy Minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

“In January-May 2016 we have commissioned 4 mln sq m of housing that is 20% higher against the same period in 2016. It means that more than 34,000 families in Kazakhstan got an affordable housing or improved their living conditions,” said Bishimbayev at his today’s meeting with the public in Astana.

The Minister reminded that along with Nurly Zhol project, local akimats are building apartment houses under ‘mortgage housing’ program.

“Nine regions were allocated 10.2 bln tenge this year for completion of the projects they launched in 2015. By the end of 2016, local akimats will build 194 thousand sq m or 2,600 flats,” the Minister clarified.

Bishimbayev emphasized that due to implementation of Nurly Zhol Program, Industrialization Map and Housing Construction Program, housing construction paces in our country increased by 4.5%.

“In whole, we have built nearly 8.9 mln sq m of housing, while we planned only 7 mln sq m in 2015. 427,500 sq m or 7,237 flats of housing have been commissioned under Nurly Zhol program,” the Minister added.