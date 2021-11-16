13:05, 16 November 2021 | GMT +6
Over 34 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34,068 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 34,068, 6,778 are in-patients and 27,290 are out-patients.
Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 505, in critical condition – 128, and on artificial lung ventilation – 88.
Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 931 cases of and 1,503 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.