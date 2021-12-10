Over 340 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 21,992, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,309 are treated as in-patients and 17,683 as out-patients.

343 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 88 in critical condition, and 60 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 648 cases of and 922 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.