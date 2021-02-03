EN
    08:09, 03 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 349,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours — WHO

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 102.94 mln, rising over 24 hours by more than 349,000. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Tuesday, the number of fatalities over 24 hours has increased by more than 9,400, surpassing 2.23 mln, TASS reports.

    As of 18:47 Moscow time on February 2, the WHO received reports of 102,942,987 infections and 2,232,233 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 349,263 while the fatalities rose by 9,423.

    The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

    Over 52% of the infections reported to the WHO over the past 24 hours are in North and South America (181,763), followed by Europe (105,970) with Southeast Asia in the third place (22,322).

    The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 25,930,068, followed by India (10,766,245), Brazil (9,204,731), Russia (3,884,730), the UK (3,835,787), France (3,149,255), Spain (2,705,001), Italy (2,560,957), Turkey (2,485,182), Germany (2,228,085), Colombia (2,094,884), and Argentina (1,927,239).

