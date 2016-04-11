EN
    15:13, 11 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Over 35 000 school students study under Mangilik El Program in Zhambyl region

    ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM More than 35 000 school students are studying under the Mangilik El program in Zhambyl region today. Karim Kokrekbayev, Governor of the region, told it today at the briefing devoted to the implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

    As is known, Mangilik El (Eternal Country) was included in school curriculum in 2015-2016 academic year. 35 301 students of the sixth and seventh grades are covered by this program.

    The Governor reminded of construction of an ethnic village in the region  as part of a cultural-tourist cluster “Great Silk Road Revival”.

    The region has organized more than 1 000 activities dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. Approximately 350 000 people were involved in these events under the “Big Country-Big Family” campaign.

    Education Zhambyl region 100 specific steps Education and Science News
