Over 35 events to be held as part of Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China

Over 35 various events will be held jointly in the cities and provinces of China as part of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told a briefing in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Tourist roadshows of the cities and regions of Kazakhstan, press tours for bloggers and mass media, forums and concerts will take place as the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China. Besides, Kazakhstan will attend large international tourism events in China.

The ambassador said 217,000 Chinese tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023 that is 13 times more compared to 2022.

As earlier reported, the ceremony of opening the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China took in Beijing on March 29. A tourist exhibition featuring all regions of Kazakhstan took place as part of the tourism and investments forum in Beijing held on the eve of the opening ceremony.

Last November Kazakhstan and China introduced a visa free regime for their citizens.