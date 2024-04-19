EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 19 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 35 events to be held as part of Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China

    Over 35 events to be held as part of Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China
    Photo credit: Ruslan Suleimenov/Kazinform

    Over 35 various events will be held jointly in the cities and provinces of China as part of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev told a briefing in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Tourist roadshows of the cities and regions of Kazakhstan, press tours for bloggers and mass media, forums and concerts will take place as the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China. Besides, Kazakhstan will attend large international tourism events in China.

    The ambassador said 217,000 Chinese tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023 that is 13 times more compared to 2022.

    As earlier reported, the ceremony of opening the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China took in Beijing on March 29. A tourist exhibition featuring all regions of Kazakhstan took place as part of the tourism and investments forum in Beijing held on the eve of the opening ceremony.

    Last November Kazakhstan and China introduced a visa free regime for their citizens.

    Tags:
    Travel Tourism Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and China
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!