Over 350,000 Chinese tourists to visit EXPO 2017 in Astana

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China forecasts that more than 350,000 Chinese tourists will visit Astana EXPO 2017, according to Deputy Chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, National Commissioner of the Chinese EXPO 2017 pavilion and Representative of the Chinese Government Wang Jinzhen.

“Undoubtedly, EXPO 2017 will promote development of the relations between our countries in tourism. As per our data, 250,000 tourists from China visited Kazakhstan last year. Due to declaring 2017 as the The Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan and with the consideration of the oncoming EXPO 2017, the number of Chinese tourists in Kazakhstan will increase by 100,000. We predict that 350,000 Chinese tourists will visit EXPO 2017,” Wang Jinzhen said at the presentation of China’s EXPO 2017 Pavilion in Beijing , Kazinform correspondent reports.



Recall that on August 24, 2015, China officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO 2017. On August 31, the countries signed a memorandum of cooperation in organization of the EXPO 2017.



On February 24, 2016 China became the first country which entered into EXPO 2017 participation contract with Kazakhstan.



On October 31, 2016 China and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on handover of the EXPO 2017 pavilion.

