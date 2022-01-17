EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:22, 17 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 350,000 pupils get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 350,000 pupils got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of today,» public catering and education facilities control department of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee Maral Rakhimzhanova said.

    Over 350,000 pupils got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of today. As of today, 353,500 children aged 12-18 or 27.7% of eligible contingent were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19. 182,257 or 14.5% were fully vaccinated. The most vaccinated children of 90% fall on Turkestan region, 82% fall on East Kazakhstan.

    She reminded that due to the health situation it is forbidden to hold mass events outdoors as well as indoors.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!