Over 350,000 surgeries performed in Kazakhstan

«Emergency medical service received over 4 mln calls, medical aviation performed over 1,000 flights. 200,000 babies were delivered. 1.5. mln patients were treated in the hospitals, over 350,000 surgical operations were done this year under the Healthy Nation national project,» Giniyat told the Government meeting.

She added that in villages with a population of 500 people the number of medical workers increased from 1 to 3.

Over 18,000 medical services and 80 complicated and hi-tech medical services were provided so far.

With an aim to raise quality of cancer treatment the Gamm knife and nuclear medicine centres were opened. Above 300 operations were performed, 400 patients received treatment there.

The Minister highlighted the uniqueness of the nuclear medicine centre in Semey which uses domestic radiopharmaceutical agents, ranging from the production to diagnostics and treatment.