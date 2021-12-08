Over 350 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 22,819, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,604 are treated as in-patients and 18,215 as out-patients.

353 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 90 in critical condition, and 60 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has added 704 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,244 more people have defeated the disease in the country.