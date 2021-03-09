Over 354,000 coronavirus cases registered worldwide in past day — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 354,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 116.52 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 20:02 Moscow time on March 8, as many as 116,521,281 novel coronavirus cases and 2,589,548 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 354,629 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,020, TASS reports.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 45% of the COVID-19 daily tally (162,882 cases). Next are Europe (117,265 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (33,285 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,659,480), India (11,229,398), Brazil (10,938,836), Russia (4,333,029), the United Kingdom (4,218,524), France (3,836,480), Spain (3,142,358), Italy (3,067,486), Turkey (2,780,417), Germany (2,505,193), Colombia (2,273,245), and Argentina (2,149,636).