Over 36,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 36,648 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of November 12, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to the commission, 6,542 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 30,106 are receiving outpatient treatment.

472 patients are in critical condition, 139 are in extremely severe condition and 86 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,260 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 954,146 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 910,246 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.