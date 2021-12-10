Over 37,000 teens and women get Pfizer vaccine in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The vaccination campaign of teens, pregnant and nursing mothers started in the third decade of December with Pfizer vaccine in East Kazakhstan region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

«Above 37,700 people, including 34,500 teens, over 700 pregnant women and 2,500 breastfeeding moms received Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Galymbek Alin said.

There are 253 vaccination sites in the region. Above 250 children aged 12-17 were vaccinated there so far.