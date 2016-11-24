Over 370 ethnic Kazakhs granted ‘oralman' status in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of the Labor and Migration Public Inspection Department of Almaty city Gadilbek Karabalayev has reported on the results of the department's work over 10 months of 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Regional communications service of Almaty city, Mr. Karabalayev noted that 727 check-ups have been carried out in the city since the beginning of the year in order to protect labor rights of the citizens. In the course of those check-ups, 920 violations have been detected, including 822 violations of labor relations, 47 violations of security and labor protection and 51 violations of employment process.



"Following the check-ups 478 instructions have been issued to eliminate the violations. 375 officials and legal entities were brought to responsibility to the amount of 54,2 million tenge. 3,700 written applications from private individuals and legal entities have been reviewed. Employment and migration laws were explained to 2,779 citizens, including 1,317 ethnic Kazakhs," Gadilbek Karabalayev said.



In his words, 70 lawsuits on compulsory execution of the warrants on backdated salaries to the amount of 422 million tenge were forwarded to the Specialized interdistrict economic court.



Since the beginning of the year 94 enterprises backpaid salaries to 2,094 employees to the amount of 527,4 million tenge. 84 workplace incidents have been registered over 10 months of 2016. 85 employees were injured: 11 - sustained fatal injuries, 26 - sustained severe injuries and 48 - sustained minor injuries.



"24 sessions of the commission have been held on granting the status of oralman (ethnic Kazakh) over 10 months of 2016. The status of oralman was granted to 374 ethnic Kazakhs, including 75 families consisting of 229 people. The status was granted to 169 males and 205 females. 180 repatriates have returned from Uzbekistan, 165 - from China, 10 - from Kyrgyzstan, 2 - from Russia, 2 - from Tajikistan, 7 - from Turkmenistan, 1 - from Azerbaijan, 2 - from Mongolia and 1 - from Turkey," he said.



The Labor and Migration Public Inspection Department of Almaty city organized 45 meetings with mass media and enterprises to raise public awareness on the basic provisions of the labor migration legislation. 2,767 workers attended the meetings at 171 enterprises of Almaty city.



Gadilbek Karabalayev stressed that this work is done within the framework of implementation of the 83rd step of the National Plan "100 specific steps towards implementation of 5 institutional reforms" - liberalization of labor relations.