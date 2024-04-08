Over 3,700 houses remain flooded in Kazakhstan

3,745 residential buildings remain flooded at the moment in Kazakhstan, according to the Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“16,375 people are involved in emergency and rescue operation, with more than 1,600 vehicles, 377 water pumps, 81 boats, and 15 aircraft used. 3,745 private residential buildings, 421 household territories in seven regions – Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions - remain flooded,” Yerassyl Saipash, senior officer of the Civil Defense Committee of the Ministry of Emergencie, said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

65 settlements remain without transport connection. Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are under control of the republican operational headquarters,