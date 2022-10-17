ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 38,000 couples married this summer in Kazakhstan, the national statistics bureau reports.

August was the most popular wedding month. 15,300 couples married in August this year so far.

Over 39,700 couple married last summer at large with weddings peaking in June. More than 14,000 weddings took place then.

The most marriages were registered this summer in Almaty, Astana cities and Turkistan region. 10,600 couples married in the cities, while 4,600 married in the countrywide.