Over 38,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 38,518 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Over 1.1 mln locals were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, the healthcare department informs.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,998 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,118 received both. Since last February 1 up to January 24, 2022 some 1,101,185 were given the 1st shot, while 1,046,923 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

123,979 of them are people aged 60 and older.

38,518, including 2,060 pregnant women, 8,359 nursing moms and 28,099 teens were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. 122,960 were boosted.

There are 119 vaccination sites in the city.

As of January 24, there were recorded 1,501 coronavirus cases, including 151 asymptomatic. 322 were discharged, while 229 were admitted to the hospitals. 1,417 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 90 in the ICU, 16 are on life support. 11,191 are treated at home. 10,576 of them have mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms.