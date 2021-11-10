Over 38,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 38,380 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of November 10, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,055 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 31,325 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

505 patients are in critical condition, 147 are in extremely severe condition and 109 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,128 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 951,667 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 906,190 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.