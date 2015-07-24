Over 38 thousand foreigners work in Kazakhstan - B. Nurymbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the quota for work permits for foreigners, over 38 thousand foreign specialists work in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Nirzhan Nurymbetov told at the CCS press conference.

"In whole, the migration policy is based on two principles in our country. First of all, it is protection of domestic labour market and second is attraction of foreign specialists. As of today, we have an order of attraction of foreign specialists based on issuance of quotas for permits for foreign specialists. The number of quotas is set by the Government. The quotas are distributed among the regions," B. Nurymbetov said.

He also informed the Government of Kazakhstan set a quota for 2015, which totaled 0.7% of the economically active population and made 63 thousand people.