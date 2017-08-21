Over 4,000 students bag govt scholarships at KazNU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University tops the list of Kazakh higher education institutions on the number of scholarships received by its students, Kazinform refers to KazNU press service.

This year more than 4,000 best high school graduates, many of whom are straight-A students and winners of International Olympiads, received government scholarships to study at KazNU.

The University's press service notes that no other institution in Kazakhstan has ever achieved this kind of numbers, adding that this clearly reflects students' trust in KazNU.



The most popular majors this year, according to the University's administration, are Radio Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunications, Information Systems, Automation and Control, Standardization, Certification and Metrology, and Biotechnology. Translation Studies, International Relations, Jurisprudence, Finance, Accounting and Audit, Economics and International Law are still very popular. University also sees a high number of applications for postgraduate programs.

KazNU is among the top 250 best universities in the world and is the leading education, science, and innovation center in Kazakhstan.