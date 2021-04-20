EN
    Over 4,000 vaccinated with Sputnik V at Tengiz oilfield

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 4,000 workers of the Tengiz oilfield have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional healthcare department.

    The regional healthcare department said in a statement that over 4,000 Tengiz oilfield workers have already been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V vaccine.

    According to the latest data, 9,500 more workers at the oilfield are willing to be vaccinated. The vaccination campaign at the oilfield is to restart when the new batch of the vaccine will be delivered to the region.

    The department also stated that all workers of the Tengiz oilfield are vaccinated on a voluntary basis.


