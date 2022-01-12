Over 4.4 thou residents get Pfizer vaccine in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 4,471 residents have received the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola region, head of the health office of the region, Nariman Syzdykov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Syzdykov, a total of 1,022,585 doses of five types of COVID-19 vaccines, including 111,150 doses of Pfizer vaccine, have been delivered to Akmola region since February 2021. Since last February a total of 333,784 people of 69.7% of the population have received the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 and 306,135 or 63.9% - the second component.

4,471 people or 6.8% of the eligible population, including 3,188 teens, 137 pregnant women and 1,146 nursing moms have been administered the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola region. The second component of the vaccine has been given to 2,143 or 3.2% of the eligible population in the region. So far, 25,399 people or 5.3% of the eligible population have got COVID-19 booster shots.

There are 133 COVID-19 vaccination sites and 135 mobile teams throughout the region.