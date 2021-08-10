Over 4.46B coronavirus vaccines have been given across world

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The count of COVID-19 vaccines given worldwide topped 4.46 billion on Monday, according to Our World In Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

Data on the website shows that China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.78 billion shots, Anadolu Agency reports.

India comes second with more than 508.6 million jabs, followed by the US with some 351.4 million. Brazil has administered nearly 153 million shots, while the figure stands at 95 million in Germany.

Next on the list is the UK with 86.4 million doses, followed by France, Indonesia, Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

Turkey has administered over 77.7 million jabs and ranks ninth worldwide, according to official data. More than 42.19 million Turks have received at least one vaccine shot, while 29.74 million have gotten both jabs.

As most vaccines are given in two doses, and some countries such as Turkey have started to give third booster shots, the tally of delivered shots does not correspond to the number of people vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 203.15 million, including nearly 4.3 million related deaths.