Over 4.7 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of August 15, 6,074,583 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 4,700,091 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 7,427 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 687,259 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 566,613 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.