EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:03, 14 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 4,7 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced fresh data of the people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry’s press office, 9,515,066 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 9,293,246 people got their second shot.

    4,707,044 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated to date.

    1,207,386 of them got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,089,467 received their second Pfizer shot.

    Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 862,601, pregnant women – 40,853, and breastfeeding women – 144,195.

    820, 628 teenagers, 36,763 pregnant women and 133, 364 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!