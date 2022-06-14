Over 4,7 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced fresh data of the people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry’s press office, 9,515,066 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 9,293,246 people got their second shot.

4,707,044 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated to date.

1,207,386 of them got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,089,467 received their second Pfizer shot.

Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 862,601, pregnant women – 40,853, and breastfeeding women – 144,195.

820, 628 teenagers, 36,763 pregnant women and 133, 364 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.