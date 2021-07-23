Over 4.7 thou contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,765 vaccinated people have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairwoman of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 4,765 account for 0.09% of the total number people vaccinated across the country.

During a briefing, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi urged the citizens to actively get vaccines, adding that all the vaccines are safe.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan has added 6,119 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 516,117.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.