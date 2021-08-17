Over 4.72B COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered worldwide

ANKARA. KAZINFORM -More than 4.72 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, Anadolu Agency reports.

Data shows that China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.86 billion shots as of Aug. 17.

India comes second with more than 554.73 million jabs, followed by the US with 356.43 million, according to the latest figures. Brazil has administered over 164.64 million shots, while the figure stands at 109.9 million in Japan.

Meanwhile, Germany has administered over 97.58 million jabs, followed by the UK with 87.88 million.

According to Turkish Health Ministry figures, Turkey has given more than 85 million jabs. Over 44.55 million people in Turkey have gotten their first vaccine shots, while more than 33.59 million have gotten both jabs.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, but some countries, including Turkey, are also administering third booster shots.

Indonesia and France have given more than 81.61 million and 79.84 million vaccine jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 207.9 million, including more than 4.37 million related deaths, according to the US’ Johns Hopkins University.



