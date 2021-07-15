EN
    11:15, 15 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 4.7mln people receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,705,675 people have so far received one jab of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Health Ministry.

    According to the ministry, as of July 15, the number of people received at least one jab of the vaccines against COVID-19 stands at 4,705,675 and both jabs – 2,597,505 in the country.

    Almaty city leads the nation in the number of COVID-19 vaccinations with 635,067 of its citizens so far inoculated. Mangistau region has reported the least number of people given the vaccines - 84,984.


