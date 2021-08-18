EN
    10:04, 18 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 4.8 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the latest vaccination data the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    6,183,445 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, 4,819,587were given the 2nd as of August 18.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan recorded 7,034 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 7,416 recovered. More than 120,000 Kazakhstanis are being treated for coronavirus infection as of now.


