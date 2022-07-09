Over 4,8 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 9, 2022, 9,530,881 Kazakhstanis were inoculated with the first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

9,314,853 people got the 2nd shot of the vaccine, Kazinform learned from.

4,854,343 have been revaccinated.

As reported before, 416 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed countrywide. 222 people have recovered.