Over 4 million Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 4 million people are now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in Kazkahstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stands at 5,530,789 in the country. Kazakhstanis received both jabs number 4,048,463.

Notably, the country has logged 7,519 cases of and 3,554 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Kazakhstan remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.