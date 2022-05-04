EN
    09:51, 04 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 4 mln Kazakhstanis get revaccinated against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination statistics, Kazinform has learned from its press service.

    As of 4 May, 9,486,266 people were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second shot was administered to 9,247,835.

    4,003,639 Kazakhstanis got revaccinated against COVID-19.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 1,594 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for the coronavirus infection.


