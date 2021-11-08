Over 40,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 40,856 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of November 8, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 7,563 patients are staying at hospitals, while 33,293 are receiving outpatient treatment.

556 patients are in critical condition, 144 are in extremely severe condition and 104 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,031 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 949,630 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 901,843 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.