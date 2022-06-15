EN
    Over 40,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced the data on the number of vaccinated teenagers, pregnant and breastfeeding women.

    1,208,882 people got their 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,094,076 received their second Pfizer shot.

    Those who received their 1st Pfizer shot are: teenagers – 863,177, pregnant women – 40,874, and breastfeeding women – 144,280.

    820, 071 teenagers, 36,850 pregnant women and 133,657 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported about 160 Kazakhstanis still getting treatment for the Covid-19. Over 4mln720thousand people have been revaccinated against Covid-19 to date.



