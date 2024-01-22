Over 40 buried in landslide in China

A total of 47 people were buried in a landslide that hit the rural areas in China’s southwestern Yunnan province, Kazinform News Agency reports citing CCTV.

The accident occurred at 05:51 am Beijing time.

According to the preliminary information, 18 households were swept away by the landslide, with at least 47 people buried under it.

As many as 500 locals were evacuated.

Search and rescue works are underway. More than 50 specialized vehicles and over 300 rescuers are engaged in the search for those missing.