Over 40 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 72 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region in the past day. Almost every 10th PCR test returned positive, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional healthcare department, 653 COVID-19 patients are staying at the infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy at the infectious facilities stands at 59%. 47 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition. The novel coronavirus claimed lives of three people in the past day.

In the past 24 hours four regional laboratories carried out 775 PCR tests and 72 of them returned positive. Of 72 newly confirmed cases, 19 were reported in the city of Petropavlovsk.

24,863 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in the region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 22,726 people have made full recoveries. 214 people died of the novel coronavirus in North Kazakhstan region.

After remaining in the «yellow zone» for almost a month North Kazakhstan region returned to the «red» one on October 2.

242,478 people in North Kazakhstan region have been inoculated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines. 220,532 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since early February 2021.