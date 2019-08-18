Over 40 dead, 100 injured as blast rips through wedding in Kabul

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Over 40 people were killed and about 100 injured in a blast that occurred at a wedding in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday, the Tolo News agency reported citing own sources, according to TASS.

Earlier, AFP said 20 people were injured in the explosion and taken to city hospitals.

According to Tolo News, dozens of people were present in the building that housed the wedding ceremony at the time of the blast. It quoted eyewitnesses as saying that dozens of bodies were seen at the scene.

The Afghan Interior Ministry’s press service said a suicide bomber blew himself up in the building.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) denied any involvement in the attack, Tolo News said.