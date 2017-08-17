Over 40 dead in mudslide in northeastern DR Congo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 40 people have died and over 100 are still missing in a mudslide in Tora Thursday, near Lake Albert in the territory of Ituri province, in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a source close to the governor of Ituri province told Xinhua .

Mugisa Mbogemu, a member of civil society, said that the mudslide occurred in a village near Lake Albert after heavy rain that fell all night.

"For the moment, the whole village is buried and relief efforts to find survivors are underway," said Mbogemu in the nearby village of Tchomia.

Hundreds of people are still buried, while some survivors, including women and children, had been taken to the nearest hospital, a doctor in the Tchomia health zone said.



The affected village is near Lake Albert. Mudslides are often reported in some villages, most of them situated between lakes and mountains.