EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 30 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 40% fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 8 mln people in Kazakhstan fully completed the vaccination cycle,» Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told at today’s Government meeting.

    «Over 8.7 mln that is 76.6% of eligible adult population or 46.2% of the country’s population were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of now. Above 8 mln that is 70.8% of adult population subject to vaccination or 42.7% of the country’s population were fully vaccinated,» Marat Shoranov said.

    He reminded that coronavirus revaccination began on November 22 the countrywide. Among the first to get booster jab are health workers, teachers, staff and contingent of the closed child care centres, law enforcement officials, people aged 60 and older, and those with coronavirus antibody-negative results.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!