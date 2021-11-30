Over 40% fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 8 mln people in Kazakhstan fully completed the vaccination cycle,» Kazakh Healthcare Vice Minister Marat Shoranov told at today’s Government meeting.

«Over 8.7 mln that is 76.6% of eligible adult population or 46.2% of the country’s population were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of now. Above 8 mln that is 70.8% of adult population subject to vaccination or 42.7% of the country’s population were fully vaccinated,» Marat Shoranov said.

He reminded that coronavirus revaccination began on November 22 the countrywide. Among the first to get booster jab are health workers, teachers, staff and contingent of the closed child care centres, law enforcement officials, people aged 60 and older, and those with coronavirus antibody-negative results.