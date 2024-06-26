Over 40 Kazakhstani companies attend China-Eurasia EXPO in Urumqi

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin and heads of foreign delegations and XUAR officials surveyed the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan as part of pavilions' launch ceremony of the VIII China-Eurasia EXPO in Urumqi, Kazinform News Agency reports.

45 Kazakhstan-based companies showcase their products at the National Pavilion. The country’s booth covering 260 square meters is the biggest one, Deputy Director General QazTrade JSC Assel Yegemberdiyeva said.

Photo credit: Ruslan Suleimenov/Kazinform

China-Eurasia EXPO serves a perfect platform for Kazakhstani exporters to demonstrate their products at Chinese market. This exhibition focuses on the food industry. Exports of farm products to China grows year after year with sunflower oil as the most exported product. Over 10 companies brought their products to the exhibition. Notably, the unique exported product on display is dry camel milk powder. All Kazakhstani products are organic and boast high quality, Assel Yegemberdiyeva said.

Photo credit: Ruslan Suleimenov/Kazinform

The VIII China-Eurasia EXPO is to be held from June 26 to June 30 in Urumqi featuring over 1,000 companies and enterprises from 50 countries and regions. The exhibition covers an area of 140,000 square meters with 14 expo halls and 2 exhibition zones featuring investment cooperation, international exhibition, special industries, and equipment manufacturing.