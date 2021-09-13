Over 40% of N Kazakhstan’s population administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine component so far

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Around 43% of the population of North Kazakhstan region has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first component, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, as of September 13, a total of 231,289 residents of the region have been given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine. 208,149 North Kazakhstan region residents have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that the vaccination rate has been slowed down in the region. According to specialists, there has been decrease in COVID-19 cases due to the formation of herd immunity. The region has moved to the «yellow zone» for COVID-19 since September 4.

73 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. The most number of daily COVID-19 cases has been registered in Petropavlovsk city – 22. The region’s Kyzylzhar, Aiyttausk, and Taiynshinsk districts have reported 10, nine, and eight infections, respectively.

The region has carried out 943 COVID-19 tests by PCR in the past 24 hours.

The region’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 23,279.

The rate of occupancy at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 33% in the region. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 570 patients, of whom 67 are in critical condition. The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 178, with three added over the past day.