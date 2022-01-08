Over 400 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 466 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 963,234 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 101. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 86 in North Kazakhstan region. Coming in third is Pavlodar region with 65 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region added 62 COVID-19 recoveries.

49 patients made full recoveries in Akmola region, 26 – in East Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Shymkent city, 19 – in Kostanay region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Almaty region, 8 – in Turkestan region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.