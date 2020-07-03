Over 400 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 400 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

415 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 across Kazakhstan, including 130 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 27 in Almaty city, 26 in Kostanay region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 12 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Atyrau region, 9 in Akmola region, 2 in Mangistau region, 14 in Turkestan region, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 14 in Pavlodar region, 57 in Karaganda region, and 83 in Kyzylorda region.

With new recoveries added, the country has so far recorded 15,276 recoveries.

In total, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has amounted to 44,075. The novel virus has killed 188 people countrywide.